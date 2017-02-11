Warriors' Stephen Curry: Second straight under-20 scoring game Friday

Curry scored 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT) along with four rebounds and five assists over 35 minutes in Friday's 122-107 win over Memphis.

This marks two straight games that Curry has been held under 20 points -- he scored 13 in Wednesday's win over the Bulls -- and the first time it's happened since late December. He's taken a combined 24 shot attempts in the two-game run this week, an uncharacteristically low total and reminiscent of those December days when Curry expressed frustration about the team's offense after he'd been held to fewer than 20 points five times during one eight-game stretch. There's been no report of an injury to the two-time MVP and no real reason offered as to why he's not shooting as much during the last two games. All we can say at this point is be patient.