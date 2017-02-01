Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will play Wednesday

Curry (illness) will play Wednesday against the Hornets, Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Curry was held out of Sunday's game against the Blazers and missed practice Monday due to an illness, but after he went through a full session Tuesday his status was never truly in much doubt. Expect Curry to be available in his usual capacity Wednesday, and he'll return to the starting lineup, pushing Shaun Livingston to the bench.