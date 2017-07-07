Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Agrees to one-year deal with Warriors
Pachulia agreed to stay with the Warriors on Friday, accepting a one-year, $3.5 million deal, Sam Amick of USA Today reports.
Last season, the veteran turned down more lucrative offers to sign with the Warriors on a one-year deal, and he may have done the same again. It seems unlikely that he'll see much of a role change, so his fantasy value should remain relatively unchanged. He averaged 6.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 18.1 minutes per game last season.
More News
-
Zaza Pachulia: Set to become free agent•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Efficient in Game 1 win•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Officially good to go for Game 1•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Says he will play in Finals•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Ruled out for Game 4•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Questionable for Game 4•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...