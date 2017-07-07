Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Agrees to one-year deal with Warriors

Pachulia agreed to stay with the Warriors on Friday, accepting a one-year, $3.5 million deal, Sam Amick of USA Today reports.

Last season, the veteran turned down more lucrative offers to sign with the Warriors on a one-year deal, and he may have done the same again. It seems unlikely that he'll see much of a role change, so his fantasy value should remain relatively unchanged. He averaged 6.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 18.1 minutes per game last season.

