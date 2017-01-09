Pachulia scored 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT) along with seven rebounds, two assists and three steals over 22 minutes in Golden State's 117-106 win over Sacramento on Sunday.

Pachulia's game was notable in that it was the fourth straight game with 10 or more points, after reaching double-digit scoring just twice in the first 32 games of the season. Notable even further was his work defensively against the Kings' DeMarcus Cousins, who was held to 17 points on 4-of-11 shooting. Golden State's interior defense has improved since the start of the season, but it's still considered the team's Achilles' heel. Pachulia's effort Sunday stood in stark contrast to the previous meeting between the two clubs, a preseason affair in which Cousins bulldozed Golden State's interior protection.