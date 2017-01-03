Pachulia scored 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-3 FT) along with nine rebounds and one assist over 19 minutes in Golden State's 127-119 win against Denver.

Pachulia was quite active early on, scoring seven of the Warriors' first 11 points and outplaying the Nuggets' emerging big man, NIkola Jokic. It was just the third time Pachulia's scored in double-figures.