Pachulia scored 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-6 FT) along with nine rebounds, two assists and two steals over 20 minutes in Golden State's 125-108 win over Houston on Friday.

We were playing close attention to the rotations and usage of Golden State's bigs Friday, the first game after losing David West for at least two weeks due to a fractured thumb. Pachulia battled through foul trouble to post his seventh double-digit scoring effort of the season. Golden State head coach Steve Kerr will make up for West's playing time somewhere in the mix of Pachulia, James Michael McAdoo (12 minutes Friday) and Kevon Looney (11 minutes).