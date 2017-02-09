Pachulia (shoulder) is doubtful to return during the Warriors' three-game road trip that kicks off Friday in Memphis, Jimmy Durkin of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

If this schedule holds, Pachulia, who missed his fourth straight game Wednesday, will not return to the lineup until Feb. 15 (against Sacramento), the final game before the All-Star break. The Warriors may just have the 32-year-old center sit out through the All-Star break.