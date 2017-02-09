Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Not expected during road trip
Pachulia (shoulder) is doubtful to return during the Warriors' three-game road trip that kicks off Friday in Memphis, Jimmy Durkin of the San Jose Mercury News reports.
If this schedule holds, Pachulia, who missed his fourth straight game Wednesday, will not return to the lineup until Feb. 15 (against Sacramento), the final game before the All-Star break. The Warriors may just have the 32-year-old center sit out through the All-Star break.
More News
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Will sit out Wednesday's game•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Set to miss at least one week•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Questionable Wednesday vs. Hornets•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Pitches in with 14 points Sunday•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Near double-double Friday•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Helps harass Cousins in Sunday's win•