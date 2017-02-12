Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Out Monday vs. Nuggets
Pachulia (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's tilt with the Nuggets.
Make it seven straight missed contests for the veteran center, as he continues to nurse a strained right shoulder. David West (thumb) has also been ruled out of the game, leaving Draymond Green, JaVale McGee, and James McAdoo to assume the majority of the action in the frontcourt. Pachulia will have one final chance to play before the All-Star break as the Warriors battle the Kings on Wednesday. Look for more updates on his status to come after Monday's contest.
