Pachulia (shoulder) will not play Saturday against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of Bay Area News Group reports.

As expected, a strained right shoulder will keep Pachulia on the sideline for what may be the most-anticipated regular season game of the season. With David West also out, expect JaVale McGee to start at center with Kevon Looney and James Michael McAdoo pitching in off the bench.

