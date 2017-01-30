Pachulia went for 14 points (3-5 FG, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, two assists and four steals over 24 minutes in Sunday's 113-111 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Pachulia has increased his profile on the offensive end in January, with Sunday's output marking his seventh double-digit scoring effort in 14 games during the month. The veteran big man got it primarily done through the charity stripe Sunday, as his 10 visits to the foul line were a season high. His four steals also represented a personal best on the campaign. Factoring in Sunday's production, the 14-year pro has averaged a solid 8.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals in January, with all but the assist figures serving as high-water monthly marks for the season.