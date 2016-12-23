Pachulia tallied 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and one block across 26 minutes in a 117-101 win over the Nets.

In the up-tempo Warriors attack, the lumbering Pachulia often plays less than 20 minutes and has typically been even more of an afterthought on the offensive end than last season's starting center, Andrew Bogut, but coach Steve Kerr elected to hand the veteran some extended run Thursday for the matchup with Nets center Brook Lopez. Pachulia responded by turning in his second double-double of the season, with both his point and rebound total establishing new season highs. During his time with the Mavs last season, Pachulia routinely demonstrated that he was capable of this sort of production, but it's doubtful the Warriors will ask him to play this much when Draymond Green is available to play some center as part of the team's vaunted "Death Lineup." Green missed Thursday's game while tending to the birth of his son, but he's expected to be available Friday against the Pistons, likely resulting in a reduced role for Pachulia.