Pachulia underwent an MRI on his right shoulder Tuesday and is questionable for Wednesday's tilt with the Hornets, Ethan Strauss of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear when Pachulia suffered the injury or if it is something that has built up over time. In Sunday's win over the Trail Blazers, the center contributed 14 points (3-5 FG, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, two assists and four steals over 24 minutes and did not show any signs of aggravation in his right shoulder. Nonetheless, the aliment does not appear to be too severe, as the veteran has not yet been ruled out of Wednesday's game, but it is something to keep an eye on. Look for a decision to come either during Wednesday morning shootaround or pregame warmups. If he is ruled out, Draymond Green may fill in at center, moving Andre Iguodala into a smaller starting rotation. Veterans JaVale McGee and Anderson Varejao would also likely see increased minutes in the contest.