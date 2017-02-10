Pachulia is listed as out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Coach Steve Kerr suggested two days earlier that Pachulia likely wouldn't be available for the three-game road trip that begins Friday, so look for the center to also sit out Saturday against the Thunder and Monday against the Nuggets. JaVale McGee, who has averaged 9.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 15.3 minutes per game while starting the last four games, should continue to enjoy a few more turns with the top unit while Pachulia is sidelined.