Pachulia (shoulder) will sit out at least a week due to a strained rotator cuff, Monte Poole of CSN Bay Area reports.

It remains unclear exactly when Pachulia suffered the injury but it appears it may be more severe than initially thought. He'll be held out of Wednesday's matchup with the Hornets and he'll likely sit out the team's tilts on Thursday and Saturday as well. The Warriors haven't indicated how they'll alter the starting lineup while Pachulia is out, but JaVale McGee and Anderson Varejao will figure to see some extra minutes for the time being.