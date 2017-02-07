Pachulia (shoulder) will miss Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pachulia sitting out Wednesday is no real surprise, as he was expected to miss at least one week as of Feb. 1 with a strained rotator cuff. JaVale Mcgee, who has averaged 7.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in 15 minutes per game over the Warriors' last three contests, figures to continue seeing an expanded role as long as Pachulia remains out.