Nicholson (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 120-101 win over the Trail Blazers on Monday.

The Wizards cruised to a 25-point lead at halftime, which allowed coach Scott Brooks to give his bench players some more run, but since both Nicholson and Marcus Thornton are veterans who probably wouldn't benefit much from garbage-time minutes, both were spared from finishing out the game. Nicholson has made only two appearances in the Wizards' eight January games and doesn't look to be making any progress in his attempt to claim a consistent rotation role.