Wizards' Andrew Nicholson: Doesn't play in blowout win Monday
Nicholson (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 120-101 win over the Trail Blazers on Monday.
The Wizards cruised to a 25-point lead at halftime, which allowed coach Scott Brooks to give his bench players some more run, but since both Nicholson and Marcus Thornton are veterans who probably wouldn't benefit much from garbage-time minutes, both were spared from finishing out the game. Nicholson has made only two appearances in the Wizards' eight January games and doesn't look to be making any progress in his attempt to claim a consistent rotation role.
More News
-
Wizards' Andrew Nicholson: Plays seven minutes in Saturday's loss•
-
Wizards' Andrew Nicholson: Goes off for 19 points again•
-
Wizards' Andrew Nicholson: Scores 19 points off bench Saturday•
-
Wizards' Andrew Nicholson: Compiles double-double in spot start•
-
Wizards' Andrew Nicholson: Starts at power forward Thursday•
-
Wizards' Andrew Nicholson: Signs four-year deal with Wizards•