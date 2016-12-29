Wizards' Bradley Beal: Day-to-day with ankle injury

Beal (anke) is considered day-to-day following Wednesday's 111-105 win over the Pacers, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

Beal tweaked his ankle during Wednesday's contest and was unable to return after playing 18 minutes. He finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals. It doesn't sound is if the injury is all too serious, but he'll be listed as day-to-day moving forward, so tentatively consider him questionable for Friday's game against the Nets. We should see his status updated following Thursday's practice or after Friday's morning shootaround.

