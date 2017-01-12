Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 35 in loss to Celtics

Beal went for 35 points (13-26 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 37 minutes during a 117-108 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday.

Beal attained his sixth game this season with at least 30 points and fell one three-pointer shy of his season high with six during the loss. At 22.5 points per game so far this season, Beal is more than five points better than his points per game average last season of 17.4. His averages of 3.6 assists and 2.9 three-pointers per game are also on pace to be career bests.