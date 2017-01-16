Wizards' Bradley Beal: Efficient in blow out win over Blazers

Beal scored 25 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT) with five assists, three steals and two rebounds across 29 minutes in a 120-101 win over the Blazers on Monday.

Beal played less than 30 minutes for the second straight game, and it was his efficient scoring Monday that got the Wizards out to a big enough lead to allow him to play limited minutes. After shooting a perfect 3-for-3 from three point range, Beal is now averaging a scorching 45.6 percent from deep in January. He will look to continue his hot shooting against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.