Wizards' Bradley Beal: Erupts for 41 points Monday

Beal scored 41 points (16-28 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 3-3 FT) with eight assists and five rebounds across 45 minutes in Monday's 140-135 overtime loss to the Cavs.

Beal proved just how explosive he is as a scorer on Monday, tallying over 40 points for the third time this season. He also displayed a deft passing touch on his way to tying his season-high eight assists without recording a single turnover. The sweet-shooting guard has been humming of late with 26.2 points per game on 58.2 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from three point range over his last five games.