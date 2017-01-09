Wizards' Bradley Beal: Feels fine after rolling ankle
Wizards coach Scott Brooks indicated Monday that Beal is "fine" after rolling his right ankle in Sunday's 107-101 win over the Bucks, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.
Beal was sidelined for one game a little over a week ago with a sprain of the same ankle, but he was able to play effectively through this latest tweak, finishing Sunday's contest with 26 points on 10-of-19 shooting over 36 minutes. With coach Scott Brooks downplaying the ankle sprain, we expect Beal to face no limitations heading into Tuesday's game against a Bulls squad that plans to rest Dwyane Wade for the second half of a back-to-back set.
