Wizards' Bradley Beal: Game-time call with sore foot

Beal is considered a game-time call for Monday's matchup with the Hornets due to a sore left foot.

Beal tweaked his left knee during Saturday's loss to Detroit, but it's now his foot that's giving him trouble as Monday's contest approaches. The guard will go through his normal pregame warmup before being reevaluated, so a final decision on his status likely won't come until close to game-time. As a result, Beal is somewhat of a risky DFS play, though there is the benefit of the game tipping off at 7:00 PM ET, a half-hour earlier than any of the other eight games on Monday's slate.