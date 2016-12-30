Wizards' Bradley Beal: Game-time decision Friday vs. Nets

Beal (ankle) didn't take part in the Wizards' morning shootaround and will be a game-time decision for Friday's tilt with the Nets, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Beal sprained his right ankle during Wednesday's win over the Pacers, and while an MRI cleared him of any structural damage, it looks as though he could be at risk of missing Friday's game. According to Buckner, Sheldon McClellan worked with the starters during shootaround, so he'd likely be in line to join the top unit if Beal is held out. In addition to McClellan, Kelly Oubre and Marcus Thornton would likely pick up some extra minutes if Beal sits out.