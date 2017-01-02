Wizards' Bradley Beal: Game-time decision Monday

Beal (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Rockets.

Beal was unable to play in Friday's game against the Nets due to a sprained right ankle, but he fully participated in Monday's shootaround, which seemingly bodes well for his chances of returning. If Beal gets the green light to play following pregame warmups, he'd likely take back his usual role as the starting shooting guard, pushing Sheldon McClellan to the bench. Along with McClellan, Trey Burke and Tomas Satoransky would also be at risk of losing out on minutes.