Wizards' Bradley Beal: Ice cold against New York

Beal was held to eight points (4-13 FG, 0-7 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and a steal in 38 minutes during a 113-110 win over the Knicks on Thursday.

Beal struggled through another hapless game from beyond the arc, and is now just 1-14 from three in his last two games. For a player notorious for his fragility, this is a troubling sign. While the Wizards have not even hinted at an injury for Beal, and he seemed to have decent mobility on Thursday, fantasy owners should monitor his status closely.