Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads all scorers in Game 4 loss

Beal scored 32 points (11-23 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 5-5 3Pt) to go along with five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Monday's 111-101 loss to the Hawks.

Beal led all players in both points and shot attempts in this one, draining five treys after failing to knock down a single attempt from beyond the arc in Game 3. He has shot just 42 percent from the floor and 27 percent from three during the series, but his whopping 22.8 field goal tries per game have still led to an average of 24.3 points per game over the first four. Beal's efficacy on the offensive end will be crucial to his team as they go blow for blow with Atlanta and he will look to put on a similar performance on home court the next time out.