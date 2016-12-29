Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leaves game with ankle sprain Wednesday

Beal suffered a sprained right ankle during Wednesday's game against the Pacers and is questionable to return, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Beal temporarily went to the locker room and was seen on the sidelines doing some jogging, but it remains to be seen if he'll be inserted back into the game. It doesn't seem to be too serious of an injury, but Sheldon McClellan started the third quarter for him, so Beal's night could be done. We should see his status updated shortly.