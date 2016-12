Wizards' Bradley Beal: MRI on ankle comes back clean

Beal's recent MRI on his ankle came back clean and he's still listed as day-to-day moving forward, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

After leaving Wednesday's game early with an ankle sprain, Beal had a follow-up MRI performed as a precaution. By coming back clean, it appears he's avoided anything serious and is just dealing with a minor sprain. Beal will continue to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis, but can be considered questionable heading into Friday's tilt with the Nets.