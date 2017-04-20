Wizards' Bradley Beal: Pours in 31 points in Game 2
Beal scored 31 points (12-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-6 FT) with three assists, three steals and two rebounds across 42 minutes in a 109-101 Game 2 win over the Hawks on Wednesday.
Beal recorded the most minutes of any player in the game, and he made the most of them by eclipsing 30 points for just the second time in his playoff career. The sweet-shooting guard hasn't contributed a ton in the way of assists and rebounds thus far in the postseason, but he has recorded an impressive six steals through the series' first two games.
