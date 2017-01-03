Wizards' Bradley Beal: Puts up 27 points Monday

Beal scored 27 points (9-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), to go along with three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 35 minutes of action Monday in a 91-101 loss to Houston.

Although considered a game-time decision due to a minor ankle injury, Beal dominated Monday's contest. Washington's second basket was a long two-pointer from Beal, and his jumper looked to have the same smooth lift that Beal is known for. However, despite his reputation as one of the more prolific mid-range shooters in the league, Beal has struggled from that area this season, shooting just 36.3 percent on 4.1 attempts per game.