Wizards' Bradley Beal: Puts up 27 points Monday

Beal scored 27 points (9-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), to go along with three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 35 minutes of action Monday in a 91-101 loss to Houston.

Although considered a game-time decision due to a minor ankle injury, Beal dominated Monday's contest. Washington's second basket was a long two-pointer from Beal, and his jumper looked to have the same smooth lift that Beal is known for. However, despite his reputation as one of the more prolific mid-range shooters in the league, Beal has struggled from that area this season, shooting just 36.3 percent on 4.1 attempts per game.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola