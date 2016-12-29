Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Friday vs. Nets

Beal (ankle) is considered questionable to play Friday against the Nets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Beal departed Wednesday's game against the Pacers with a sprained ankle, and while an MRI came back clean, the Raptors will wait to see how the ankle feels Friday before making a final call on his status. If Beal, who was limited to 18 minutes Wednesday, is ultimately held out, the likes of Kelly Oubre, Marcus Thornton and Sheldon McClellan could each see increases in playing time.