Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 22 in Game 1 win

Beal scored 22 points (9-21 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 114-107 Game 1 win over the Hawks.

He struggled to find his shot from three-point range, but Beal still came through with his eighth 20-plus point performance in his last 11 playoff games. Expect him to continue seeing plenty of touches as the Wizards look to advance to the second round.