Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 22 in Game 1 win
Beal scored 22 points (9-21 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 114-107 Game 1 win over the Hawks.
He struggled to find his shot from three-point range, but Beal still came through with his eighth 20-plus point performance in his last 11 playoff games. Expect him to continue seeing plenty of touches as the Wizards look to advance to the second round.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Will not play Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Does heavy lifting in Wall's absence•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Will play limited minutes Monday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Posts 20 in lopsided loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Hits three triples in Friday's road loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 27 in Saturday's win•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...