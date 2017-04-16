Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 22 in Game 1 win

Beal scored 22 points (9-21 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 114-107 Game 1 win over the Hawks.

He struggled to find his shot from three-point range, but Beal still came through with his eighth 20-plus point performance in his last 11 playoff games. Expect him to continue seeing plenty of touches as the Wizards look to advance to the second round.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories