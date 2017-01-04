Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 25 on 26 shots vs. Dallas
Beal registered 25 points (10-26 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists and four rebounds across 35 minutes during a 113-105 loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday.
Beal was supposedly having his minutes monitored in the second half of back-to-back but received 35 minutes for the second consecutive night. It wasn't his most efficient outing of the season and the 26 shots tied a season high but he scored at least 20 points for the 11th time in the last 13 games. Beal will have a couple days off before the team faces the Timberwolves on Friday.
