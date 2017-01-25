Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores game-high 31 in Tuesday's win

Beal scored 31 points (12-28 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding five assists, two rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 123-108 win over the Celtics.

It's just the seventh time this season, and second in 13 January games, that Beal has scored 30 or more points. The 23-year-old is on pace for career highs in scoring and three-pointers, but his lack of production in other categories still keeps him out of the upper echelon of shooting guards.

