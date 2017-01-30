Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores team-high 27 in Sunday's win

Beal scored 27 points (11-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 107-94 win over the Pelicans.

The six boards actually tied his season high, while it's the fourth time in the last 10 games Beal has scored 25 or more. He's also bounced back nicely from beyond the arc after a miserable 1-for-21 slump a couple of weeks ago, going 11-for-27 (40.7 percent) on three-point attempts over the last four contests.