Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores team-high 27 points in Game 5 win

Beal posted 27 points (11-22 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, three blocks, three steals and one assists across 41 minutes in a 103-99 Game 5 win over the Hawks on Wednesday.

Beal was dreadful from deep in Game 5 as he has been for much of the series-- he's shooting just 24 percent from three in the playoffs-- but that didn't stop him from pacing the Wizards in scoring. The dynamic guard has now scored over 20 points in four of five games in the series. Beal also came up big defensively. His six combined blocks and steals doubled his previous post-season high this year.