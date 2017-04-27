Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores team-high 27 points in Game 5 win
Beal posted 27 points (11-22 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, three blocks, three steals and one assists across 41 minutes in a 103-99 Game 5 win over the Hawks on Wednesday.
Beal was dreadful from deep in Game 5 as he has been for much of the series-- he's shooting just 24 percent from three in the playoffs-- but that didn't stop him from pacing the Wizards in scoring. The dynamic guard has now scored over 20 points in four of five games in the series. Beal also came up big defensively. His six combined blocks and steals doubled his previous post-season high this year.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads all scorers in Game 4 loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Pours in 31 points in Game 2•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 22 in Game 1 win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Will not play Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Does heavy lifting in Wall's absence•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Will play limited minutes Monday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...