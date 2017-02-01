Wizards' Bradley Beal: Shoots 67 percent from the field for the third time in four games

Beal scored 28 points (12-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 117-101 win over the Knicks.

Beal has scored at least 27 points in three of his last four games. The fact that this is not his highest scoring four-game stretch this season is a testament to how impressive he has been, setting career highs in scoring, passing, threes, field goal percentage, and free throw percentage. This recent run is remarkable for how efficient Beal is shooting - he is 63.1 percent from the field during his last four. Though that number should fall back to Earth, it is an example of one of the many ways Beal has improved his game this season.