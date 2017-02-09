Wizards' Bradley Beal: Stays hot with 31 in win vs. Nets

Beal scored 31 points (12-25 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) with six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 41 minutes in a 114-110 overtime win against the Nets.

Beal followed up Monday's 41 point performance with another scoring display on Wednesday marking the third time this season he has put up back-to-back 30-plus point games. He is now scoring 25.3 points per game on 52.6 percent from the field and 44.8 percent from three through four games in February.