Wizards' Bradley Beal: Will be monitored closely Tuesday

Beal is expected to have his minutes monitored during Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

Beal isn't on any specific restrictions, but coach Scott Brooks will monitor his guard closely on the second night of a back-to-back set. That said, Beal is coming off a 27-point (9-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt) showing on Monday versus the Rockets and if he remains that hot, the Wizards will likely have a tough time keeping him off the court.