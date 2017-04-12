Wizards' Bradley Beal: Will not play Wednesday

Beal will not play Wednesday against the Heat, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

With the No. 4 seed in the East locked up, the Wizards will hold Beal, Markieff Morris and John Wall out of action Wednesday, while Otto Porter and Marcin Gortat will play limited minutes. Without Beal, Bojan Bogdanovic, Kelly Oubre and Sheldon McClellan will likely pick up most of the minutes at shooting guard.