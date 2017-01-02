Wizards' Bradley Beal: Will play Monday

Beal (ankle) will play in Monday's game against the Rockets, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

Beal was considered a game-time decision Monday after sitting out Washington's last game Friday due to an ankle injury suffered in the previous contest, and it turns out that he will be able to get back on the court against Houston. It's not clear if Beal will be limited at all Monday, but he did average a healthy 33.8 minutes per game in December.