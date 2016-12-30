Wizards' Bradley Beal: Will sit out Friday vs. Nets

Beal (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets.

The Wizards had labeled Beal as a game-time decision after the sprained right ankle prevented him from taking part in morning shootaround, and upon reevaluating him in the pregame warmups, it was determined that the shooting guard would miss his fourth contest of the season. Sheldon McClellan will enter the starting lineup in place of Beal, but look for coach Scott Brooks to disperse Beal's minutes among a number of players, including McClellan, Marcus Thornton, Kelly Oubre and Tomas Satoransky. Beal will have two full days off to recover before the Wizards' next game Monday against the Rockets.