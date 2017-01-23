Wizards' Bradley Beal: Will start at shooting guard Monday
Beal (knee) will start at point guard for Monday's game against the Hornets, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Beal reportedly dealt with some soreness in his left knee following Saturday's contest against the Pistons, but after receiving treatment over the rest of the weekend and into Monday, he's now feeling good enough to take the court. He'll start at shooting guard as usual and isn't expected to be on any sort of minutes restriction, so Beal can be deployed as usual.
