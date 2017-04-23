Wizards' Brandon Jennings: Scores 13 off bench in Game 3

Jennings scored 13 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four assists in 17 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 116-98 Game 3 loss to the Hawks.

After being held scoreless in the series opener, Jennings has bounced back with 23 points in the last two games. If Otto Porter's neck injury limits his minutes at all going forward, Jennings could pick up some of the slack, but Kelly Oubre would be the most likely candidate to replace Porter in the starting five if necessary.