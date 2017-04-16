Wizards' Brandon Jennings: Will return to bench role Sunday
Jennings is expected to return to the bench for Sunday's playoff opener against the Hawks, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Jennings started the final two games of the regular season in place of the ailing John Wall (quad), averaging just 2.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.0 steals across 27.5 minutes. However, Wall has now been cleared for a return to the lineup and the Wizards are likely set to shrink their rotation for the upcoming playoff run, so Jennings will head to the bench and should see a decreased role moving forward.
