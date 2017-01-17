Ochefu played three minutes in a 120-101 win over the Trail Blazers on Monday, recording no points (0-1 FG), three rebounds and one steal.

The Wizards held a commanding lead heading into the fourth quarter, allowing coach Scott Brooks to give his deep reserves some playing time. Ochefu has appeared in only 10 of the Wizards' 40 games this season and is averaging just 1.2 points and 1.3 rebounds in 4.2 minutes per contest.