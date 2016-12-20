Ochefu missed his only shot attempt and grabbed one rebound across five minutes in a 107-105 loss to the Pacers on Monday.

The Wizards reclaimed some health in the frontcourt with Jason Smith (hamstring) returning from a one-game absence, but Ochefu was still able to see some light run for the third contest in a row. The undrafted rookie out of Villanova has played no more than nine minutes in any appearance this season, and it's unlikely that he'll see his role expand so long as Marcin Gortat stays healthy.