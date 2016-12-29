Ochefu (illness) was held out of Thursday's practice, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

Ochefu missed Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to an illness, so it appears he's still dealing with some lingering symptoms. The Wizards will play the Nets on Friday and Ochefu can tentatively be considered questionable for that outing, although he's unlikely to get any minutes in a competitive environment. Ochefu has averaged just 4.9 minutes over seven games played this season.