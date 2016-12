Ochefu (illness) will be available Friday against the Nets, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

Ochefu completed the Wizards' morning shootaround without incident, so he'll be good to go after a one-game absence due to the illness. Though Ochefu will be active, it's more likely than not that he'll fail to see the court, as he's only made seven appearances on the season while averaging 4.9 minutes per game.