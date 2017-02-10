House (wrist) was assigned to the D-League's Delaware 87ers on Friday, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

House has been sidelined since late November with the fractured right wrist, but his D-League assignment implies that he's finally ready to see game action again following a layoff of more than two months. The undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M will likely play in several games for the D-League squad before the Wizards consider recalling him, but even once that happens, House is unlikely to crack coach Scott Brooks' tight rotation.

